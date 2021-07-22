Sherwood Fire near Wellpinit burns almost 2 square miles, prompts more evacuations

WELLPINIT, Wash. — A wildfire burning on the Spokane Reservation has expanded, forcing more people from their homes and putting others under Level 2 evacuations.

The Sherwood Fire started on Wednesday night, July 21, and has burned nearly two square miles (1,100 acres) just north of Wellpinit and is 30 percent contained, according to Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living on Cottonwood Rd. east of Drum Rd. west of Wilkinson Rd., as well as those who live on Ford-Wellpinit Rd. one mile east of Joe Sherwood Rd. to Martha Boardman Rd. This means leave now.

The management team said, the fire continues to spread to the south east in the Sheep Creek and Little Tsmikakian/Chamokane drainages. They added it also continues to grow on the north, east and southeast.

The management team said the fire has crossed Sheep Creek and is burning to an old logging road and into an area of flatter ground. There is also the potential for the fire to spread northeast in the area.

People living one mile south of Ford-Wellpinit Rd. on Martha Boardman Rd. are under Level 2 evacuations, meaning they should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. This also includes Martha Boardman Housing, Tshmikain Meadows, Sockeye, Kokanee, east of Martha Boardman Rd on Ford-Wellpinit Rd. one mile both sides and up to Cottonwood Rd.

A shelter for evacuees is set up at Wellpinit High School.

