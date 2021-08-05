Farm company to spend more than $2 million improving conditions for workers

by Matthew Kincanon

TUMWATER, Wash. — Following one of the largest workplace safety and health fines in state history, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has reached a settlement with an agricultural company, which will be used to improve spaces and safety for workers.

Under the agreement, L&I said Gebbers Farms Operations will spend more than $2 million improving housing, quality of life, safety, and access to health care for workers and their families.

The company was fined a total of $2,051,400 after two inspections last year found 24 violations. Twelve for unsafe sleeping arrangements in temporary worker housing, and 12 for unsafe worker transportation during the pandemic.

Two farmworkers died from the virus while living and working on the farm. The company was also cited for six other violations, including not reporting a fatality.

The other investigation found the farm was not following adequate social distancing guidelines by allowing workers to use both top and bottom bunks and there were no barriers in the kitchen and cooking areas.

“Real, on-the-ground improvements for farmworkers and their families are a fitting way to honor the memories of the Gebbers’ workers who died,” said L&I Director Joel Sacks. “This settlement means Gebbers Farms will invest more than $2 million in changes that will improve the housing, health, and safety of workers.”

Under the settlement, L&I said the company will spend around $1.4 million on improvements to temporary housing for workers. This includes rebuilding an older temporary housing worker camp that will put three new units with all new amenities in its place.

Not only that, they will build a cell tower so workers can better communicate with family; upgrade electrical to support washing machines and dryers for workers; bring in new mattresses; install air conditioning and signs at housing sites so emergency responders can find them; and build recreation areas including a soccer field, picnic tables and benches.

The company will donate $513,000 to improve access to healthcare for both workers and their families.

Also, they will spend $150,00 to hire a full-time safety officer for three years. They will oversee worker safety and health, and has the authority to stop any activity deemed unsafe or in violation of safety and health rules.

In exchange for these actions that exceed all existing state regulatory requirements, L&I said the fines resulting from the citations will be reduced to $10,000.

“Instead of possibly spending years and taxpayer resources in court to potentially collect fines, this settlement means the company will put significant money where it will help the most: improving health, safety, and quality of life for farmworkers and their families,” Sacks said. “Because a court could not order Gebbers to make these changes, this is a better result for workers than we could have achieved through litigation.”

L&I said the company must post a copy of the settlement for employees to view for 10 days. Following the 10 days, the Board of Industrial and Insurance Appeals will issue an order and the agreement takes effect.

