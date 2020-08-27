Far from Hurricane Laura, not a cloud in the sky -Kris

It’s such a beautiful, calm day across the Inland Northwest, it is hard to image the catastrophic power being unleashed by Hurricane Laura 2,200 miles away along the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, there’s not even a cloud in the sky to report here. Those amazingly clear skies will continue through Thursday. Expect a cool start to the day with morning lows in the lower 50s. Highs Thursday will climb into the mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees above average.

Expect more sunny, warm weather for Friday, but things will start to change by Saturday afternoon. After a warm, dry sunny start to the day, a strong cold front will move through, picking up winds and dropping temperatures for Sunday. Temperatures will remain closer to average, in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the start of next week.