FAQ: What to know about the new vaccine distribution site at the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in the greater Spokane area will soon be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at the Spokane Arena.

The site is expected to open on Wednesday, January 27 and the state Department of Health hopes to have enough vaccine to provide approximately 500 vaccinations at the site, per day.

If you are looking to get a vaccination, here is what you need to know.

When will the site be open?

The site at the Spokane Arena is set to open January 27 and will be open seven days a week.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Do I need to set up an appointment?

Yes, you will need to make an appointment. Once appointments are open, they can be scheduled through this site.

Who can get a vaccine?

The state is currently administering vaccines to people eligible under Phase 1A and 1B. That includes:

High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

All other workers at risk in healthcare settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households

You can determine your eligibility by using the state’s PhaseFinder site.

Who is operating the site?

The site is being managed by CHAS Health.

Several other healthcare providers across the region are also offering vaccines; you are encouraged to contact your primary provider to see if they have them available to you.

Who is administering vaccines?

Health care providers from CHAS, along with nursing and pharmaceutical student volunteers from Washington State University will be administering vaccines.

How can I get there?

If you are unable to drive yourself to the Spokane Arena, there are options.

Bus: The Spokane Transit website has information about regularly scheduled bus routes

Paratransit: Transportation to the Arena clinic will be available through Paratransit services offered by Spokane Transit. Door-to-door service is available to anyone age 60 or older with proof of ID. It is no cost to those with a Paratransit bus card; those without a card will be charged $2 each way or $4 round trip (cash only). Call 509-328-1552 to schedule a ride, preferably one day out.

Can I get a COVID-19 test there?

Yes. For several weeks, the site has been operating as a COVID-19 testing site and that will not change once vaccines are available. If you are in need of a test, you can get one via drive-thru in the Arena parking lot.

