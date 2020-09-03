Fantasy Football gives rare form of camaraderie

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a lonely six months in the world of sports, first no sports were being played at all, now we get the pro’s but we have to watch at home with nobody allowed in the stands. This year above others, Fantasy Football could go a long way in lifting the spirits of sports fans during the pandemic.

Sports Director Keith Osso takes us inside his league’s draft to show just how much this year’s season could go toward improving our mental health.

