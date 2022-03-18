The Zags won and the fans went wild! Here’s what it was like for game 1

The team is the number one overall seed in the NCAA.

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.- Gonzaga fans were glued to the TV as the men’s basketball team took on Georgia State University for their first game of the NCAA tournament.

Spokane bars hosted watch parties around town and Gonzaga University had a student watch party of its own.

“I’m pumped we’re really going against the 16th seed. I don’t think we’ll have any problems,” Gonzaga student Alec Soghi said.

Fans were on the edge of their seats, at least for the first half of the game when the Zags were down. But, within minutes the team was up over 20 points.

“I was worried. I always get worried. It was like the Saint Mary’s game. They were slowing us down and then we went into transition and picked it right back up,” Bob Fisher said.

Fans say they know the Zags will face tough teams during the NCAA but they are still feeling very confident they will take it all the way.

“This is our last year here at Gonzaga and we’re hoping they bring one home for us,” Gonzaga University student Blake Tokatly said.

Gonzaga will be taking on the Memphis Tigers on Saturday.

