Fans prohibited from attending Whitworth vs. Swarthmore Sweet 16 game due to coronavirus concerns

SWARTHMORE, Penn. — Fans are now prohibited from attending the NCAA Division III men’s basketball playoff game between Whitworth University and Swarthmore College due to concerns about COVID-19.

There are fifteen presumed positive cases of coronavirus in Philadelphia as of Wednesday morning.

“Only team personnel, credentialed administration and media, and gameday staff will be permitted to attend the contest in Tarble Pavilion,” the college’s athletic department said in a statement.

People who have already purchased tickets for Saturday’s game will be refunded in the coming days and te game will be televised through the Garnet Sports Network.

“This was an extremely difficult decision. While there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at Swarthmore College, the epidemic continues to expand, and the College has a responsibility to act in the best interest of the health and well-being of Swarthmore students, faculty, and staff, as well as the broader community,” the statement said. “We understand that this is disappointing news for our student-athletes, their friends and families, our loyal fans and others from around the community. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented situation.”

