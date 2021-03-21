Fans invited to welcome EWU men’s basketball team upon return from Indianapolis

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University is inviting fans to welcome the men’s basketball team on their return home from Indianapolis Saturday evening.

Community members are asked to gather in their cars along Washington and parking lot P-12, above Roos Field, beginning at 8:30 p.m., ahead of the team’s 9:15 p.m. arrival.

The Eags gave the Kansas Jayhawks a run for their money on Saturday, but ultimately were defeated 93-84.

Once you arrive for the welcome home parade, you’re asked to park in any of the yellow areas shown on the map below by no later than 9 p.m. The team’s bus route is shown in red. Tailgating is off limits, the university says.