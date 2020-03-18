Fan at 1A, 2A Hardwood Classic in Yakima tests positive for COVID-19

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WISC

YAKIMA, Wash. — A fan who attended the 1A, 2A Hardwood Classic In Yakima earlier this month has tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said Tuesday.

The patient was at the tournament from roughly 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, according to a release.

People who may have been in contact with the patient are being notified and will watch for symptoms over the course of the next five days.

WIAA said if you or someone you know attended the tournament, you do not have to call your doctor at this time, unless you start to notice symptoms.

“The WIAA has been working closely with the State Department of Health both prior to and during the State Basketball Championships and will continue to seek guidance from health experts regarding upcoming spring events,” it says in the release.

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.