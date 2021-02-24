Family still waiting for answers after teen’s murder in early February

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — No arrests have been made in the early February murder case of Owar Opiew. His family laid him to rest on Tuesday, but is still waiting for justice to be served.

“Owar would literally do anything for anybody at any moment of the day. Knowing this guy is out there just makes me mad,” said Orom Opiew, Owar’s older brother.

Owar was killed at a party in Spokane Valley on February 7. Police still have no updates on the investigation. They’re continuing to ask the public for help providing security footage from the 900 block of S. Beige. They’re also looking for any witnesses to come forward. The family laid Owar to rest over the weekend in Minnesota where they’re originally from, but it was a gathering they never thought would happen.

“It was great seeing everybody, but I wish we didn’t have to meet in those circumstances. I wish it was somebody’s graduation, somebody’s birthday party or somebody becoming a president, not somebody dying,” Opiew said.

Owar was one of eight siblings and lit up so many people’s lives.

“When I think about him, I’m just like — he’s not afraid to say I love to you anybody because he really meant it,” Opiew said. “I know he didn’t live with no regrets. He was always living life to the fullest.”

A GoFundMe page was created after he died and is still receiving donations. The page’s goal is $50,000, and so far it’s raised over $36,000. The page was created to cover funeral expenses, lost wages and travel expenses for the Opiew family.

This Saturday, there will be a public memorial service anyone can attend for Owar at Calvary Spokane from 1-3 p.m.

As Owar’s family copes with the reality their treasured brother and son won’t be with them anymore, Opiew wants everyone to value the people in their lives because you never know how long you’ll have with them.

“No matter how old or how annoying your siblings are, your family members are or your best friend is — once a week or something like that, tell them you love them, check up on them and just let them know that you’re there because you never know when their last time really is,” Opiew said.

If you have any tips on the case, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and provide the reference #10015890.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.