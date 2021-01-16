Family shares what it was like to be treated by the pediatrician killed in a fatal windstorm

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, we found out that the woman tragically killed during Wednesday’s windstorm was Dr. Melanie Sanborn, a pediatrician at Shriner’s Hospital. 4 News Now had the chance to sit down with one of the families she worked closely with and hear more about the positive impact she’s had on the lives of the patients lucky enough to receive her care.

She’s described as a tireless advocate for kids and the family we spoke to said the Osteogenesis-Imperfecta Community was hugely impacted by her love, humor, and knowledge. Marcelle Rother’s son was treated by Dr. Sanborn and she described the doctor as an angel, and someone that gave them peace and hope for their little guy.

George enjoys showing off his yoga moves, and racing to his mom, but she tells us that if it weren’t for Dr. Sanborn, that might not be happening. He’s been battling brittle bones for three years, since he was born. For some perspective, he dealt with 10 broken bones, just last year alone.

Melanie Sanborn, 42, was killed when a tree fell on her car near W. 27th Ave and S. Post St. https://t.co/mTvpaUlKaB — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) January 14, 2021

Rother said, “I don’t know that anyone will ever be able to replace her, or the joy that she brought to us, or the kids, cause I know that George is going to miss her.”

The first sign of his condition came about a week after he was born. That’s when Dr. Sanborn first came into their lives, and she had the answers they needed. Since that first appointment, she’s been a staple in their lives and she’s been supporting them and cheering them on, every step of the way.

“There is not one appointment that we have ever had with her where she didn’t make us feel special and educated and confident and George LOVES her,” added Rother.

Marcelle says that Dr. Sanborn’s care was one in a million. She was able to give peace in the chaos of life and insisted George will be able to do anything he wants, because they’d make sure of it. Above all, she made them feel special and gave them the knowledge and confidence they needed to give their son his best care. Right now, they’re just feeling very grateful for the time they did have with Dr. Sanborn.

The Rother family is confident that Shriner’s Hospital will help them find the resources they need going forward, but they know Dr. Sanborn can’t be replaced.

