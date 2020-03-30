Family Promise executive director featured in Humans of New York Instagram post

Zach Walls by Zach Walls, Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man working to make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness was featured in Sunday’s Humans of New York post.

HONY is a daily photoblog that typically tells the stories of New York residents, but has recently been telling stories from across the country in its #QuarantineStories series.

Joe Ader, the executive director of Family Promise, was praised for his involvement with those coping with housing and family issues.

“Joe moved here from Texas almost four years ago. I think he’d been living a pretty idyllic life– nice house, nice… Posted by Humans of New York on Sunday, March 29, 2020

“Joe was the hardest worker I’d ever seen. He’d get on the ground with these kids, and fight for them with tears in his eyes,” the post says.

The post also commends Ader for his work to expand Family Promise’s shelter from 15 to 75 beds.

“Now it’s up to seventy-five, and over a thousand people have been rehomed. That’s because of his hard work. And I’d like him to get some credit for that. Joe Ader is one of the best people this city has.”

