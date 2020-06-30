Family of Spokane River drowning victim asks others to wear life jackets

SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a man who drowned in the Spokane River earlier this month is begging others to wear life jackets when near the water.

Jaspreet Singh Turna, 28, passed away on June 23 when he was inner-tubing with friends near People’s Park. The group had tied their inner tubes together and were floating down the river.

They hit a concrete piling in the water, Turna was thrown off his tube and hit his head. His sister, Amandeep, said one of his friends jumped in to help, but had to let go and could not catch up with him as he floated down stream.

Rescue crews pulled Turna from the river and performed CPR, but he passed away.

“My brother, Jaspreet, was my whole world. He embodied intelligence, kind-heartedness, generosity, sweetness, beauty, genuineness, and love,” Amandeep said. “It was impossible not to smile when you saw him. He touched so many people’s lives. I am blessed to have spent twenty-eight years with my baby brother. For him to be a mere memory going this point forward is unfair. He will live in my heart and in the hearts of all who were blessed enough to know him.”

Turna’s family is now asking that others recreating near the river take proper safety precautions.

“No matter how strong of a swimmer you think you are, the river is stronger. Please always wear a life jacket so that your family may never have to bear the pain of losing you to this tragic, preventable accident,” Amandeep said.

Jaspreet is survived by his mother, Manjit, and sister. A service was held for him on Sunday.

