Family of special needs child dropped off at wrong bus stop still searching for answers

SPOKANE, Wash. — A young girl with autism and epilepsy was left to fend for herself in North Spokane when she was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

Her family says the bus company, Durham School Services, has given no explanation.

Fourteen-year-old Sienna can’t do too much on her own.

“She is autistic, partial non-verbal. She also has epilepsy,” said her mother, Anne Caberto.

She’s an 8th grader at Garry Middle School and last Friday, the bus she always rides was supposed to drop her off at home at 12:39 p.m. Caberto started getting worried by 1 p.m., so she called the bus company.

“Talked to me and said ‘your daughter was never on the bus,” said Caberto.

Terrified, she called her daughter’s school.

“I talked with her teacher, her teacher said, ‘Yes, I did put her on the bus with her paperwork,” said Caberto. “I just kept calling the dispatcher saying she has to be on the bus. She has to be on the bus.”

Sienna did make it on the bus. However, it didn’t bring her home. For some reason, Durham School services dropped her off at the wrong stop… nearly two miles from her house.

“It’s terrifying. I mean she could — she doesn’t understand safety so she could have gone across the street,” said Caberto. “She was walking with her laptop it could have been stolen, she could have had a sezuire.”

Caberto and her husband drove around looking for Sienna, so did several teachers at her school. A family with another special needs child happened to recognize Sienna and drove her back to Garry Middle School.

“They said she looked confused,” said Caberto.

Caberto says Durham School Services never apologized, or gave them an explanation. Spokane Public Schools sent 4 News Now a statement, saying:

“The safety of our students is one of our main priorities. SPS and Durham met with the family today and the issue has been resolved.”

Sienna’s parents say it isn’t resolved. They still want an explanation from Durham, and an apology.

4 News Now pressed the bus company for more answers. A spokesperson said he would have a statement by 9:30 p.m. Thursday, but that statement never came.

"She's fearful this may happen again. If she gets on the bus, will she come home?" A young girl with #autism and #epilepsy was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and left alone. Her parents spent two hours desperately searching for her. They want answers from Durham Bus co. pic.twitter.com/LVkwoMov5P — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) December 11, 2020

