Family homeless shelter in need of supplies, financial donations

SPOKANE, Wash.– A Spokane shelter that helps homeless families is feeling the impacts of COVID-19.

Family Promise of Spokane had to make changes to some programs due to the pandemic. The shelters are also now running low on some supplies. The facility at 2002 E. Mission is full of people. Executive director Joe Ader said they are currently helping 25 families, which includes 31 children.

Ader said they had to temporarily suspend the shelter program that rotated between churches out of concern for the safety of volunteers, staff and the community in general.

Now the group is running its emergency shelter on Mission and a second, smaller facility for clients who are more at-risk of serious complications from Coronavirus, including pregnant women.

Operating those two locations has strained finances, according to Ader.

“We definitely need financial support. We’ve had to basically double our costs to try and shelter at two locations, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Ader said.

The shelter also needs basic supplies, including Band-Aids, shampoo, and hand sanitizer. Family Promise has a Google document that is updated regularly to show the full list of supplies they need.

They’ve also asked people to loan them RVs so sick people can self-isolate. The RVs will be sanitized before being returned to owners. So far, two have been loaned to the group.

Ader said he’s grateful for the community’s support. He hopes it continues because he expects needs from homeless families to only grow as this pandemic continues.

“Not only are there more families than we can handle right now, but the ramifications of the job losses and the lost wages from this shutdown. We’re going to see a lot more homeless families for years to come,” Ader said.

Learn more about donating to the group’s emergency relief fundraiser here. You can also text ‘Give’ to 509-223-7766.

