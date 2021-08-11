Family holds car wash to raise funds for 19-month-old’s funeral services

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Family and friends joined together Wednesday to remember and raise funds for a 19-month-old girl’s funeral services.

They gathered at 918 E. Garland to hold a car wash, with all money raised going to Azaelia Jones’ memorial.

Family and friends are holding a car wash fundraiser for 19-month-old Azaelia Jones. She died over the weekend and doctors say her injuries are indicative of child abuse. Her mother’s boyfriend has been arrested for suspicion of assault of a child. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/bX0mawq9Gh — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 11, 2021

Doctors say the little girl died from injuries that were indicative of child abuse. She was hospitalized last week and for days, fought for her life, but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

“She was just amazing. I cannot put into words how amazing that little girl was,” said her grandmother Rachel Silk. “She was happy. She was always laughing and smiling and playing.”

The suspect, 19-year-old Mickey Brown, was looking after the child and claimed she seized after he gave her a bath. He said he was running to a family member’s home with the girl when he tripped and fell on her, before getting up and making his way to the home.

The little girl’s mom said she was at work when she found out what happened to her daughter.

Brown was dating the toddler’s mother at the time of the assault and was arrested for suspicion of assault on a child. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

