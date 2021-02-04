Family goes to great lengths to secure vaccine appointment at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 5,000 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Spokane Arena.

It’s a step in the right direction, though we still have a long way to go.

Getting an appointment has been a challenge for a lot of people. Some are going to great lengths to secure their spot.

Getting vaccinated at the Spokane Arena has been on the wish list for many families in Spokane. The path to the front door has had a lot of speed bumps.

Amy Warren made an appointment to be vaccinated last week, only to be told it didn’t go through.

“You can either fight it and have a hissy fit,” said Warren. “It doesn’t accomplish much.”

She decided to be proactive instead. Warren logged in about 45 minutes early on Monday to make another appointment.

“We had three cell phones, a home calling that 800 number, and the computer,” said Warren.

And it turned into an unusual family bonding experience.

“My other phone I had, there was like 4,800 people and the child was listening to elevator music on the telephone,” said Warren.

A little bit after 5, Warren says her husband hit the lottery.

“He went into the charts, changed passwords, did all that and came back and still got me the appointment for Friday, if this really is an appointment,” said Warren.

Just like last time, she still hasn’t seen any email or text message confirming the appointment. Warren says she’s still going to show up.

“If I don’t come in Friday, don’t have a shot. It’s back to the drawing board,” said Warren. “Be positive. Support everybody and we will all get through this together. I mean, it’s the only way.”

CHAS will begin taking appointments for the arena as soon as 5 p.m. Tuesday.

