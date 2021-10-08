Family farm in Nine Mile Falls hosts third annual Fall Festival

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — It’s another weekend for fall activities here in the Inland Northwest and Green Bluff isn’t the only place having a Fall Festival this month.

A small family farm in Nine Mile Falls has its own fall festivities going on.

Stonelodge Estate is located at 6509 Stone Lodge Road in Nine Mile Falls.

The farm is hosting its third annual Fall Festival for the first four weekends in October.

Fall Festival Details

There are tons of vendors, pumpkins, photo opportunities, kids activities and pumpkin donuts.

Check it out every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. The final weekend is Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday Oct. 24.

For more information on the event, see the official website for the farm or follow them on Facebook.

