Family farm in Athol hopes to give fun, educational experience of working on a farm

ATHOL, Idaho — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work and live on a farm?

The Farm at Winter Station is a family farm in Athol hoping to share a firsthand experience of what it’s like.

The goal for them is to provide a fun and educational venue on the farm.

Families can pet and feed a variety of animals, like goats, chickens, horses and more.

The Farm also hopes to host family farm fun activities, weekend workshops and teach typical farm activities such as sheep shearing, horse shoeing, making goat milk and many other education workshops.

They also want to share The Farm with the local community, including schools, 4-H clubs, FFA and families and children.

Every Friday, The Farm at Winter Station will have Homeschool Friday, where there are fun activities planned at a reduced admission ($8) for homeschool students.

The Farm at Winter Station has its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 5 through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

