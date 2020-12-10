Family donates stuffed animals to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital to honor late-daughter

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, Andrea Berndt and her daughter Stephanie give out donations or do an act of kindness. It’s in honor of Andrea’s other daughter.

Ashley Rose died in 1989 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. On Wednesday, they donated around 50 stuffed animals and blankets for families at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital’s NICU.

“It kinda brings a bright spot and helps to know you’re not alone,” Andrea said. “There’s people out there thinking about you and that have been through what you’ve been through.”

Each stuffed animal is new, quarantined and sanitized before they’re given out. She said it was important to keep the donations going this year, despite the pandemic.

“It seems like a absolutely huge mountain to overcome and get through, but you will,” she said. “Know that you’re not alone.”

The spirit of giving isn’t new for the family. They’ve donated money in the past and have donated books to elementary schools.

“They’re grateful to hear from other families that have had tragedy and to feel supported by their community when they’re going through a really rough time,” said Sarah Hurley, NICU nurse manager at the hospital. “I really do think it makes in our families.”

READ: Washington state report notes virus impact on child welfare

Her Recession: Single mother describes unemployment, mental health struggles

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.