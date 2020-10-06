Family chooses homeschooling to alleviate student stress

SPOKANE, Wash.– Sixth grader Ona Miller loves to learn. But the lessons of this pandemic have pushed her to the limit, according to mother Rachelle Miller.

“It just turned out to be sort of bigger than we thought,” Rachelle said.

Ona began her West Valley City School classes online this year, like her classmates. Her father, who works full time, was always nearby to help her. Meantime, her mother and little brother were in another part of the house doing homeschooling lessons. After a few days of online classes, the Millers noticed a change in their daughter.

“Last week, she came downstairs and just had big bags under her eyes,” Rachelle said.

Rachelle noticed her daughter didn’t have the same pep and energy as normal. Trying to work through the online learning portal was stressing her out.

“I felt like I was getting sucked in,” Ona said. “Like, I got headaches a lot.”

It became too much for the middle school student.

“I was like, honey, you don’t have to keep doing this. I’ll home-school you,” Rachelle said. “She just immediately started crying. She just really wanted to make it work.”

So, the Millers dropped their classes with the West Valley School District. Rachelle explained that teachers and district leaders are doing the best they can, but it wasn’t a good fit for her daughter.

“I feel for the teachers because I don’t think this is why they went into teaching, to manage an online distance learning type situation,” Rachelle said.

Now, Rachelle is taking on the role of teacher as she educates both her children.

“She’s right here with me, sitting at the table. I know exactly what she needs to work on, how I can support her. If I don’t know, I can find out, so I don’t worry about her getting behind,” Rachelle said.

The Millers are part of a small, but fast-growing group of families ditching districts during the pandemic. According to an ABC News report, the National Home Educators Research Institute estimated the number of home school students may jump by at least 10% nationwide.

Online learning can be

