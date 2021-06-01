Families head to Riverfront Park to beat the heat

SPOKANE, Wash. — The hot weather on the way may be exciting for some, but it can also be dangerous if we’re not careful.

That’s why families came down to Riverfront Park to escape the heat today, romping around the splash pad. It’s about to get even hotter this week, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s halfway through the week.

“This is hot,” said Jordan Oswald.

Many in the Inland Northwest are already finding ways to beat the heat.

“Between 70 and 80 [degrees] I’m good with,” said Oswald. “After that, it’s a little too much.”

That’s why Oswald and his family decided to spend their memorial day at Riverfront Park.

“We were looking for a splash pad and we scored,” Oswald explained.

And they certainly weren’t the only ones.

“We like it because we get to go through the water,” said Kayden Bradshaw.

Crowds started filling the park as early as 11 a.m. this morning. Some decided to cool off in the splash pad, while others just wanted to lay out in the sun.

Just a fifteen minute drive out at Boulder Beach, it was a similar story.

“This is a nice spot here because there’s trees and stuff,” said Justin Harding.

You can spot several families enjoying hanging out by the water.

“If we want to be in the warmth we can just roll over and be in the warmth,” said Harding.

Yet many know there’s a big difference between warm and dangerously hot. It’s why Justin Hardig and his family plan on spending the next few days inside.

“To be honest we just sit in the AC a lot,” said Harding.

Others prefer a mix.

“Hoses and sprinklers. I’ll be in an air conditioned office,” said Oswald.

While most will do anything to spend those sunny days outside.

“What we usually do is go get in like the water or go through the sprinklers or we’ll come to the park and go on the splash pad,” said Bradshaw.

No matter what you choose to do, it’s important to take care of yourself.

“I can usually tell if their cheeks are pink its time to get some liquids in,” said Bradshaw.

“We put sunscreen on and we just try to have fun,” said Oswald.

