Families, coaches excited for youth sports games returning in Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. – Saturdays are about to feel a little more normal for kids. Starting Sunday, kids will be able to play games against other teams instead of just practicing against each other.

Spokane County and rest of the Eastern Region will be moving to phase two on Sunday. While restaurants and businesses get to open up a little more, kids get to face off again in sports.

That proud feeling of seeing a child score a goal, Jeff Smith gets to see it while his daughter practices. However, he’s ready to see both his daughters make it happen in a game against another team.

Playing sports is the only place his kids get to see others in a pandemic. One daughter just returned to school while his oldest one is still waiting to go back.

“It’s been nice to see them back with their friends and getting to experience that,” Smith said.

Kids will soon get to compete against other teams. That’s the biggest change from phase one to phase two.

If kids are playing outdoor sports, there’s a maximum of 200 people allowed, including those who want to watch.

“They were excited. They were a little nervous because they were getting used to the routine of what they’re doing. But, they’re excited to get back out and play with their friend,” smith said.

Coaches are eager to see a change, too. They’re happy to see their kids have fewer restrictions in sports.

“That’s why we do this. We want the kids to be outside, playing with their friends,” said Deb Brock, the interim executive director for the Spokane Youth Sports Association.

“I’ve heard a handful of my families tell me their kids are playing too many video games right now, and they’re ready to get them outside and running around,” added Morgan Hartanov, the co-founder of the 90 Plus Project.

For SYSA, Brock said they’ll be able to bring back basketball, too, which has been gone for nearly a year now.

Kids get to run a little in the SYSA warehouse, practicing in a soccer academy, but they’re ready to get back into the big fields and play a game against other teams.

“I know we still have a little ways to go, but it seems like there’s a little light at the end of the tunnel. So, we’re excited about just getting out there and getting back to playing sports and back to what kids love to do,” Hartanov add.

It’s just one step closer toward another goal on a field and on the path forward to normalcy.

“We’ve been very careful because we have immune-compromised grandparents, but they’re both, they’ve been vaccinated,” Smith said. “It’s nice, because we can let the kids be a little more open because we don’t have to worry about that. Getting back to normal is going to be nice for us.”

