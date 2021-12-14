Families can receive holiday help with the Christmas Bureau

by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now Christmas Bureau happening at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some families have it harder financially more than others this time of year.

If you need help with Christmas groceries or getting gifts under the tree this holiday season, the Christmas Bureau is going on until Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Christmas Bureau has provided toys, books, and grocery store vouchers for thousands of low-income individuals and families every year since 1945.

The event is happening at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Families with children can receive a grocery voucher and one toy for each child under age 17 and a book for each child under age 14.

Attendees with no children will receive a grocery voucher, warm gloves, and a hat.

Documentation is required for every member of a household receiving gifts.

For adults, the documentation must include the individual’s name and physical address.

For children, it must include the child’s name, physical address, and date of birth.

You qualify to attend the Christmas Bureau if you live in these counties:

WASHINGTON

Adams

Lincoln

Pend Oreille

Stevens

Spokane

Whitman

IDAHO

Benewah

Bonner

Kootenai

Latah

Shoshone

For entry, masks are required as well as vaccination cards or proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

For full details on the Christmas Bureau and examples of documentation to bring, see the official website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.