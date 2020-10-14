Fallen tree, power lines blocking Bowdish between 40th Ave. and Dishman-Mica
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A tree was knocked down onto Bowdish Road, taking down power lines with it.
Spokane County firefighters have closed the street between 40th Avenue and Dishman-Mica, and there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Gusty winds have been knocking over trees and power lines across the Spokane area, leaving thousands without power.
