Fallen tree, power lines blocking Bowdish between 40th Ave. and Dishman-Mica

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A tree was knocked down onto Bowdish Road, taking down power lines with it.

Spokane County firefighters have closed the street between 40th Avenue and Dishman-Mica, and there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

10/13/20 522pm #trafficadvisory

*Road closed *

Bowdish between 40th & Dishman-Mica due to wind damaged tree & power lines down.

Utilities enroute Unknown ETA for reopening pic.twitter.com/HaeCccY4nR — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) October 14, 2020

Gusty winds have been knocking over trees and power lines across the Spokane area, leaving thousands without power.

