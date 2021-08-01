Fallen power line knocks out power in Saltese Creek area

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fallen power line has knocked out power for people living near the Saltese Creek area in Spokane Valley.

Fire officials say a car crashed into a power pole, which fell and smashed through a fence, landing in someone’s yard. County Fire District 8 firefighters are on the scene to investigate.

259pm 8/1/21 Power Pole vs Car. Pole down & power is out in the area. Roads are partially blocked in the area 32nd/Saltese Lake Rds/Linke & S. Barker Rd@SCFD8 pic.twitter.com/ndFJgQudRg — Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) August 1, 2021

Roads are partially blocked in the area near 32nd and Saltese Lake Road, and Linke and South Barker Road.

Avista’s outage map shows around 35 homes are affected by the outage, which is expected to be fixed around 7:30 p.m.

