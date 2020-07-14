Fallen Bothell police officer identified

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell Police have identified the officer shot and killed while pursuing a suspect on Monday evening.

Officer Jonathan Shoop started his career in law enforcement with BPD in June of 2019 after serving in the United States Coast Guard.

“Jonathan was a dedicated officer who served the City of Bothell with professionalism and compassion. Jonathan was well liked amongst his peers and throughout the community. Officer Jonathan Shoop will be dearly missed,” the department said in a tweet.

Shoop is survived by his fiance, mother and two brothers.

Monday’s shooting happened after a pursuit; both Shoop and another officer were shot and injured. The other officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was last listed in ‘satisfactory’ condition. Shoop passed away from his injuries.

Police later found the gunman hiding on a rooftop near the scene.

