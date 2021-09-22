Fall starts tomorrow, but it looks more like summer in the forecast – Kris

Fall officially starts tomorrow, but there’s very little sign of autumn weather in the forecast. That said, a cold front will bring clouds and breezy conditions to region tomorrow afternoon. Expect gusts of up to 25 mph. High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s, which is just about average. The front will pass over the Inland Northwest at around the same time that the sun is passing over the Earth’s equator! The Autumnal Equinox, the official start of fall, is at 12:21 p.m. PDT.

Skies will clear for Thursday. Behind Wednesday’s cold front, temperatures will be just a little lower. That is not the trend, however. Warmer conditions are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to right around 80° for the weekend. High pressure will remain over the region through the start of next work week. There are early signals of a change in the weather pattern by the middle of next week. Wetter, but not necessarily cooler conditions are on the way.