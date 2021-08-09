Fall-like temperatures tonight but more triple digit heat in the forecast

Enjoy the cool weather on Monday morning before things start heating up again around here. It’s all thanks to a strong low pressure system that’s dropped in right over the Inland Northwest Sunday afternoon. We’ve picked up some needed rainfall in the northern mountains this morning and Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will have a shot at showers during the early evening. Don’t expect much rain tonight for areas south of I-90 before we dry out around midnight. What everyone will see tonight though is fall-like temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s and upper 40s!

Expect high temperatures to climb into the lower and middle 80s Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will calm down to only 5-10 mph on Monday after a breezy weekend.

Thanks to the Whitmore Fire burning in Okanogan County, a light haze is likely in Eastern Washington by the end of the day while smoky conditions are also possible in Lewiston thanks to the Green Ridge Fire. High pressure is going to dominate the weather in the week ahead, which this time of year means more heat and smoke.

Temperatures will be close to triple digits in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene by Thursday afternoon and will threaten daily temperature records on Friday and Saturday. The next 100 degree day in Spokane will make 2021 the year with the most triple-digit heat in the history of the city.