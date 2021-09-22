Fall into fall with these festivals and festivities

by Erin Robinson

The air is crisper, the leaves are turning and the sunlight is starting to soften: It’s fall in the Inland Northwest!

Summer is out the door, which means it is time to enjoy all the autumn activities the region has to offer.

Here are some fall festivals and festivities you will not want to miss. Just don’t forget to pack a mask and stay home if you’re not feeling well!

Spokane Greek Festival:

September 23-25

This annual festival kicks off its 85th year on September 24. Get a taste of Greece with fresh gyros and homemade baklava at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Take a trip to Green Bluff

September to November

It’s not truly fall in the Inland Northwest without a trip to Green Bluff. Here are some ideas for your next visit.

Fall Harvest Festival at Beck’s Harvest House

September 25-October 31

Wander through the giant corn maze and munch on a famous pumpkin donut. Beck’s Harvest House is just one of many places on the bluff to pick up your pumpkins!

Pumpkin picking

Pick out the perfect pumpkin at Hidden Acres Orchards, Eleven Acres or High Country Orchard.

U-Pick Apples

Stroll through the orchards and hand-pick a box of gravenstein, earligold or summer red apples at Hansen’s Orchard or Walters Fruit Ranch during the Apple Festival.

Scarywood

September 30 – October 30

Pack your family into the car and head for a night of thrills at Scarywood. Enjoy five haunted attractions, nine scare zones and most of Silverwood’s signature rides in the dark. Scarywood opens for the season on September 30 and continues Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.

Donate to Coats 4 Kids

October 1- 31

Every year, Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker calls on the community to donate new and gently used coats that will go directly to keeping local kids warm this winter.

This year, coats will be collected from October 1-31 with distribution happening the first two weeks of October.

Fall Fest:

October 2-3

You don’t have to head to the country to enjoy fall in Spokane. Fall Fest brings the petting zoo and pumpkin patch right into downtown. There will also be live music, a vendor market and a beer garden for those of age.

This event also features an Artist Fair with art and goods made by local artists.

Fall Fest & Apple Palooza:

October 30

Enjoy apple tasting events, hay rides and fresh produce at the Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association’s Fall Fest and Apple Palooza.

Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap:

October 30-31

This annual event allows skiers and snowboarders to shop new and used winter sports items. Items can be sold by individuals or come from area sports stores.

Money from the swap helps fund ski patrol operations, first aid supplies, rescue equipment and training materials.

Those looking to sell their gear should register by Friday, October 29.

Fall Folk Festival:

November 13-14

The annual Fall Folk Festival is a way for people across Spokane to celebrate cultural diversity. This festival is free to the public and features eight stages of traditional and ethnic dance, music, workshops, special entertainment and jamming. There will also be a virtual option for those who wish to enjoy the festival safely from home.

Hit the slopes

Area ski mountains typically begin opening for the season at the end of November. Schweitzer is eying November 25 for opening day, while Mt. Spokane is looking at December 4. 49 Degrees North, Silver Mountain and Lookout Pass have not identified their opening days and will make that decision depending on weather conditions.

Did we miss something? Email event information to erinr@kxly.com.

