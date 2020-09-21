Fall Harvest Festival at Green Bluff starts this weekend

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival starts this weekend at Green Bluff

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — Enjoy your fall-favorite activities in one place this during Beck’s Fall Harvest Festival, beginning September 25 and happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm through October 25.

You can wander through the a-maze-ing PAPÉ Machinery #beKIND Giant Corn Maze, browse Pumpkin Land for your picture-perfect pumpkin, enjoy one of their World Famous Pumpkin Donuts and a glass of fresh-pressed apple cider and admire the views of scenic Green Bluff.

There will also be U-pick apples!

Beck’s Harvest House says its thrilled to welcome families back for this farm-favorite tradition, however, some things will look a little different this year.

They will be operating at limited capacity due to state regulations, so attendance will be by reservation only.

Click here to make a reservation online.

These reservations may be made for $5 by the carload and include one parking spot and entrance to the festival for everyone in that car.

You may also purchase tickets to the PAPÉ Machinery #beKIND Giant Corn Maze online or onsite.

