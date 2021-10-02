Fall Fest happening in downtown Spokane this weekend

by Matthew Kincanon

Credit: City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for some fun to do with family or friends this weekend? Fall Fest is being held in downtown Spokane.

Downtown Spokane said on its website they are bringing all of the fun of the farm into the heart of downtown Spokane with loads of activities. This is the third one to be held in Spokane.

“From sing-alongs to magic shows, roaming dancers and interactive fun, Fall Fest will be a showcase of local talent,” Downtown Spokane said on its website.

Here are some of the activities you can do during the weekend:

Petting zoo at River Park Square.

Wheatland Bank Free Horse and Carriage rides.

Spokane Arts Artist Fair.

Shakespeare in the Park at 2 p.m.

Kids carnival games on Wall St. at Spokane Falls.

Pierone Produce Urban Pumpkin Patch.

Much more!

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, and it’s free.

You can find all of the activities and events map here.

