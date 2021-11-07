“Fall back” Sunday is cool with a few showers – Matt

A few light showers will hang around into the early morning on Sunday, but they won’t be numerous enough to be an issue as you go about your day. The sun will come up before 7 a.m. Thanks, standard time! Skies will stay partly cloudy and cool with morning temperatures in the low 30s and highs in the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Precipitation chances increase in the afternoon and a mix of rain and snow is likely in North Idaho on Sunday evening. A light dusting of snow is possible in the valleys in Bonner, Boundary, and Shoshone Counties. The Pend Oreille Valley in Washington may also see a few flakes from these showers too. Mountain passes in Idaho could rack up an inch or two of snow accumulation on Sunday night. Passes over the Cascades on Sunday will see 6 to 12 inches of snow, so be ready for some slippery driving if you’re heading west.

Monday could start out a little slushy in parts of North Idaho but should be pleasant elsewhere. Monday should be the quite literal calm before the storm as a big slug of wet weather will move over us on Tuesday. This could bring Spokane and Coeur d’Alene their first snowfall of the season if the moisture moves in early enough in the morning. Areas in Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle should get ready for snow on Tuesday while rain falls in the afternoon and evening further south. We’ll keep you updated on any changes to the forecast for this storm.