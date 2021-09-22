Expect a breezy, summer-like start to fall – Mark

Happy fall!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, September 22:

Fall arrives today

Mid-day cold front

Clouds but no rain

Warm, sunny weekend ahead

Today will be cloudy and breezy. Temperatures by dinnertime will hit 73 degrees.

Temperatures will be above average.

Fall arrives today with a weak cold front, bringing clouds and breezy conditions. Expect sunshine and warming temperatures for the next several days. Those temperatures will reach upper 70s for Friday through Sunday. Next week will be sunny, with clouds and cooler temperatures.