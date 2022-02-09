Fake Facebook account trying to scam fans of Inlander Restaurant Week

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fake Facebook account is trying to scam fans of Inlander Restaurant Week.

The Inlander tweeted that a fake Facebook account is messaging their followers, asking them to send their credit card information in exchange for prizes.

The local newspaper said this account is fraudulent and they would never ask for any personal or important information for giveaways. They ask that users report and block the fake page.

You can find the official Inlander Restaurant Week Facebook page here.

