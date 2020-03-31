Fairwinds Spokane asks residents what they would want in exchange for their coveted toilet paper
SPOKANE, Wash. –Residents at Fairwinds Spokane have plenty of toilet paper and they’re willing to trade… for the right thing.
The local senior living center posted a series of photos that included the residents and their wishes, which ranged from Klondike Bars to good books to a trip to Fiji.
Well, the kind staff at Fairwinds granted those wishes as best as they could and, yes, let the residents keep their toilet paper!
