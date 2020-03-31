Fairwinds Spokane asks residents what they would want in exchange for their coveted toilet paper

Credit: Fairwinds Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. –Residents at Fairwinds Spokane have plenty of toilet paper and they’re willing to trade… for the right thing.

The local senior living center posted a series of photos that included the residents and their wishes, which ranged from Klondike Bars to good books to a trip to Fiji.

Well, the kind staff at Fairwinds granted those wishes as best as they could and, yes, let the residents keep their toilet paper!

