Fairmount Memorial Association hosts events at cemeteries for Memorial Day weekend

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fairmount Memorial Association has a weekend full of outdoor activities planned.

Along with the events, more than 3,900 American Flags will decorate the different properties to commemorate the weekend and honor those we have lost.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

The Race to Remember 5k Fun Run is from 10am to 2pm at Riverside Memorial Park. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels Spokane.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

The Salute to Service Benefit show is at Greenwood Memorial Terrace from 5pm to 8pm.

There will be a car show, a beer garden and Heather King Band will perform.

You’re asked to bring a blanket and lawn chair and a $5 donation is optional.

Proceeds will go to Second Harvest.

MONDAY, MAY 31

The 2nd Annual Heroes’ Breakfast is happening from 8:30am to 10am at Riverside Memorial Park. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest.

Right after, watch and take part in a flag cruise at Riverside Memorial Park or Fairmount Memorial Park with the American Legion Riders.

You can also watch Memorial Day Services at Spokane Memorial Gardens at 10am-11am and Fairmount Memorial Park and Pines Cemetery from 11am-12pm.

A firefighter and police officer memorial at Riverside. 🌹@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/7NQdDsBMQy — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) May 28, 2021

Information tents will be available all weekend at each cemetery from 10:30am to 4:30pm to help guests locate loved ones and other historic figures.

Fairmount Memorial Association asks that you follow CDC guidelines and respect other guests’ safety by following appropriate social distancing standards.

RELATED: Memorial Day 2021: Inland Northwest events, ceremonies to honor the fallen

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.