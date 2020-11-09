Fairchild airmen read to Stevens Elementary students for ‘Veterans’ Week’

SPOKANE, Wash. — In honor of Veterans’ Day this Wednesday, Stevens Elementary School is giving students a whole week to meet some of the service members in their own community.

“I just think it’s going to be an incredible experience for our students to have these airmen and women kind of outline the significance of Veterans’ Day and what it means to them,” said Stevens Elementary School principal Adrian Espindola.

The school is inviting a group of airmen from Fairchild Air Force base each day this week to read books about Veterans’ Day to kindergartners and first graders.

The airmen also spoke about their own experiences as military service members and shared what Veterans’ Day and serving in the military means to them.

“It’s so great to see our future and really reach out and see how interested they are in the military but also just in, growing up and maturing and all the opportunities ahead of them,” said Major and Wing Executive Officer in the United States Air Force Jaclyn Carter.

The students also have the opportunity to ask the airmen questions about Veterans’ Day after the reading.