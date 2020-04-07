Fairchild airman writes book to help families learn about Covid-19

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– An airman stationed at Fairchild Airforce Base added author to his resume recently.

Adam Wallace didn’t have any plans to become any author just a few months ago. He was focused on his time in the military and completing public health classes as he works toward his masters degree.

Then COVID-19 gripped the globe and didn’t let up.

Wallace found himself hearing from coworkers about the challenges they had understanding the pandemic. He thought if these adults were having problems, how would they ever be able to inform their kids.

So, he set out to write a story about Coronavirus from the eyes of two pups and a family. It only took several days from conception to completion, according to Wallace. The book is titled “The Day my Kids Stayed Home: Explaining COVID-19 and the Corona Virus to Your Kids.”

“It tries to take a kid-friendly way to explain why everyone is staying inside and how to stay healthy,” Wallace said.

The first part of the book is a short story. Kids can follow along with Luna and Maui as they navigate the changing world. (Those characters named after his childhood dog and current dog.) One pup even gets tested for Coronavirus in the book.

In the back of the story, parents can find helpful tips for understanding the virus and credible sources to turn to for information.

Originally, Wallace just planned to post a PDF of the story. But, he soon realized the best way to spread the information was to create a book, complete with illustrations. Now, it’s available as a free e-Book or people can order a hard copy on Amazon.

Fighting fear with facts is personal for Wallace. Not only is he working toward a career in the medical field, but his wife is a paramedic. He knows the fight is far from over, which is why he felt it was so important to bring facts to families.

“It’s going to be one of those things we talk about for a long time. So trying to put it in an easy, less scary way to hopefully make it less stressful for kids,” Wallace said.

