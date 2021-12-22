Fairchild Air Force Base not picked for new tanker fleet base

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.– Fairchild Air Force Base will not be the home of a new operating base for the KC-46A aerial refueling tanker fleet.

The news that the base was not picked as a main operating base came Tuesday when both Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator Patty Murray expressed disappointment in the decision.

Earlier this year the two lawmakers asked Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall to give Fairchild Air Force Base his full consideration when selecting the next home for the KC-46A tanker fleet.

“As one of the largest air-refueling tanker bases in the country, Fairchild Air Force Base already possesses the needed capacity and ability to accommodate KC-46A aerial refueling tankers—which makes the Air Force’s decision not to house the new KC-46A fleet at Fairchild all the more inexplicable,” Senator Murray said.

In 2017, Rep. McMorris Rodgers and Sen. Murray pushed to get a squadron of KC-135s relocated to Fairchild.

Rep. McMorris Rodgers said she was disappointed with the current decision. However, she also said she has no doubt Fairchild will continue to serve as a center of excellence for the KC-135 fleet and play a critical role in refueling missions.

“For years, I have advocated for the incredible men and women who serve selflessly on this base in Eastern Washington, and that work will continue. I look forward to working in a bipartisan way with Secretary Kendall and Senator Murray to ensure the base is secure and provide our airmen and women with the resources they need to accomplish their mission,” Rep. McMorris Rodgers said in a statement.

Fairchild was built in 1942 after locals raised money to purchase the land as a way to encourage the War Department to put a base there.

