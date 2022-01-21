Fairchild Air Force Base named finalist for 2022 Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award

SPOKANE, Wash.– Fairchild Air Force Base is in the running for the 2022 Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award.

The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. Fairchild Air Force Base is one of two finalists.

Base Commander Colonel Cassius Bentley said the selection recognizes Team Fairchild’s exceptional efforts to enhance the installation through investments in people, programs, and facilities. It also recognized the Wing’s most important assets: the airmen, civilians, and families.

“We have been busy executing our nation’s priorities and it is incredibly rewarding to see the base’s collective efforts being recognized through this prestigious nomination. Fairchild Airmen’s commitment to excellence and innovation are unmatched. They have set the standard for superior performance across the Air Force,” said Bentley.

Selection board members of the Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award were at the base this week to see their hard work firsthand.

The winner of the Installation Excellence Award will receive an overall $1.25 million prize.

