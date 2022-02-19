Fairchild AFB will host 13th Conseil International Du Sport Militaire Women’s World Cup at Union Stadium

by Will Wixey

Credit: Fairchild AFB Twitter

FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. — A massive sports event is coming to the Inland Northwest in July.

Team Fairchild announced it will host the 13th Conseil International Du Sport Militaire Women’s World Cup. The international tournament features the world’s best women’s soccer players currently enlisted in the military.

The event takes place at Union Stadium on July 9 through 24. It will be the first Women’s World Cup tournament since 2019.

Several teams from countries across the globe will head to Spokane to participate. The International Military Sports Council, based in Brussels, Belgium, has annual military competitions for more than 25 different sports.

