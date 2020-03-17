Fairchild AFB airman tests positive for COVID-19, health emergency issued

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A Fairchild Air Force Base airman tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the base to issue a public health emergency.

Colonel Derek Salmi made the announcement on Facebook, reporting that the airman is currently in self-isolation at home, and has been treated already. Spokane health officials have also been notified.

The public health emergency declaration allows “expanded authorities to best protect our base community as we continue to mitigate the further effects of this national and global pandemic,” says Colonel Salmi.

Team Fairchild,I wanted to reach out to you personally to let you know that today we had an active-duty Airman test… Posted by Fairchild Air Force Base on Monday, March 16, 2020

Fairchild says they will transition to a balance between public safety and mission requirements.

Colonel Salmi states that experts are constantly evaluating the coronavirus developments, and are working with regional and local health agencies.

“We are committed to providing the best possible information through both public affairs and command channels,” said Colonel Salmi, “and we appreciate your incredible efforts as we collectively work through these dynamic and challenging times. Thank you!

