Failed freezer leads Seattle hospitals to unexpectedly vaccinate 1,600 people

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SEATTLE, Wash. — A stroke of bad luck ended on a positive note, with 1,600 people getting vaccinated at a Seattle hospital.

A community hospital was storing the Moderna vaccine doses when its freezer failed on Thursday night. In order to be effective, the vaccine must be stored in a cold environment. So, another hospital CEO did the only thing he could think off.

Swedish Hospital’s Seattle University site sent out a call through Twitter: Anyone who could get to one of three locations before the doses spoiled could get the vaccine.

As of 3:30 a.m. Friday, 1,600 people had gotten the vaccine at three sites in Seattle. They prioritized people 65 and older, but anyone who could make it in time was given a dose.

