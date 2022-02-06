Facebook’s ‘metaverse’ is live, but how long will it last?

by Will Wixey

Credit: Steve Helber, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you haven’t heard yet, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced a new company called Meta.

It’s not really a new company though, it’s a conglomerate for all of Facebook’s owned companies. Most importantly, the Oculus Rift.

Zuckerberg released a video saying that Meta will be responsible for creating the Metaverse, a digital realm that can only be experienced through virtual reality goggles.

The introduction videos for the metaverse looked promising, with many blown away by the high quality and graphics. They created “Horizon Worlds,” a virtual reality social platform where users can interact and move around in different digital 3D worlds.

Horizon Worlds is now open to more people in the US and Canada. We’ve been amazed at the spaces creators have made and we can’t wait to see what you build next! pic.twitter.com/Dz95WmXES6 — Meta (@Meta) December 9, 2021

But the metaverse has been out for a while now, and many are doubting its longevity.

The metaverse fell into quite a bit of controversy after it had a “groping problem.” Apparently many people were going around and groping other metaverse users unprovoked. Meta released a resolution to this issue, introducing a four-foot personal safety bubble for every user.

Many have little faith in the metaverse, believing it’s just another social platform for rich people to play with. But even if it was made for the wealthy, its target audience is too slim. Some gamers would love to indulge in the metaverse, but an Oculus Rift headset costs over $300, a price too high for most.

There are many who hope the metaverse will take off soon, but for now, the platform is bound in exclusivity.

RELATED: What is the metaverse, and how can it help local businesses?

READ: ‘Everyone needs a chance’: Squalor homes seen as opportunities for local homebuyer

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.