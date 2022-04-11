Facebook removes congressional candidate Loren Culp’s campaign page

by Erin Robinson

Facebook has removed congressional candidate Loren Culp’s campaign page.

His personal account remains active.

Culp tweeted that the social platform removed his campaign page Monday morning without warning.

“No warning, no post removal, just BAM, gone, shut down my campaign page. 85,000+ followers eliminated,” he tweeted.

Just before my primary election in about 3 months from now, Facebook decides I should not be able to reach my 85,000+ followers or anyone for that matter. How convenient. Free and fair elections right? pic.twitter.com/7e60ae5CS9 — Loren Culp (@LorenCulp) April 11, 2022

Culp included a screenshot of the email notifying him of his page’s removal. It says the campaign page violated Pages terms, though it did not provide specifics.

“Our Page Terms states that: Pages must not contain false, misleading, fraudulent, or deceptive claims or content. All Pages must comply with the Facebook Page Guidelines,” the email stated.

Culp, a Republican endorsed by Donald Trump, has repeatedly promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments and election fraud. 4 News Now has reached out to Facebook to inquire what specifically violated its Pages terms.

Culp, who lost Washington’s 2020 gubernatorial race to incumbent Jay Inslee, is now running to unseat incumbent Representative Dan Newhouse.

