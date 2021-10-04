Facebook may be down, but you can get all of your news on KXLY+ and the 4 News Now app

by Erin Robinson

About a third of Americans get their news from Facebook and just because the popular social media site is down, doesn’t mean the news stops.

The 4 News Now team is working hard to make sure you get the local news you need, so here’s where to find it.

KXLY.com:

If you’re reading this, you’re already here! Welcome.

KXLY.com is full of stories – both local and national – and we’ve got you covered with weather and sports.

4 News Now app:

The 4 News Now app is available on both iOS and Android devices. You’ll find all the news stories you need and you can even stream our newscasts live.

If it’s a story you really should know about, we’ll send you a push notification.

YouTube:

We have thousands of videos on our YouTube channel – just don’t forget to subscribe!

KXLY+

More and more people are moving to streaming platforms, and so are we! Just search “KXLY+” or “4 News Now” on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire.

You’ll find the latest forecasts from the First Alert Weather Team, clips from our “Inside the ICU’ special, top headlines, sports and, of course, you can stream our newscasts live.

On your TV:

Just like every night, you can find us by turning your TV to channel 4. We’ll see you at 5 and 6!

