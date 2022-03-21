Extreme Team: Serving those who served us

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Serving those who served us: that’s the theme of the latest Extreme Team project.

Mark Peterson and the amazing group of Extreme Team volunteers are working to renovate the new Military and Veterans Resource Center at Whitworth University.

The house was recently purchased, but it needs some renovations. The Extreme Team is working all week long to excavate and repair the outside of the center, while bringing it into ADA compliance.

Volunteers have been hard at work getting things cleared away and bringing in new soil, sand and gravel. On Monday, concrete will be poured.

Get a sneak peak of the work every day on 4 News Now. The big reveal is Thursday!

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

MORE: The 4 News Now Extreme Team

READ: Campus military members, veterans get their own resource center at Whitworth

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.