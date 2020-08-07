Extreme Team: Residents at local retirement communities enjoy new gardening beds

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolation has been a struggle for many these past few months, and seniors living at local retirement communities are no exception to the rule.

Now, those residents will have one more reason to step outside for a breath of fresh air. 4 News Now’s Extreme Team has been hard at work, building raised gardening beds for four assisted living centers around Spokane.

Those planters were delivered today, giving residents a chance to get their hands dirty for the first time in months.

