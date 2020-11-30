Extreme Team making progress on this year’s light display in Cowley Park

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 4 News Now Extreme Team and Avista have been hard at work stringing lights for this year’s display at Cowley Park.

The annual event has become a tradition for many and even the pandemic could not stop the Extreme Team from making sure the lights were hung.

On Monday, the crew worked on the last tree that borders the park, which is a big deal. It has been a goal for years and this year, Avista made it happen.

Directors Mortgage has also stepped in and is decorating two trees inside the park.

The big reveal is coming up on Thursday, so stay tuned and turn to 4 News Now to see the park lit up!

